Allen Media’s Local Now Adds Two FAST Channels From Vice

Local Now, Allen Media Group’s free streaming service, said it made a deal with Vice Media Group to add two Vice free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to Local Now.

The two channels are Vice News, which brings viewers the Vice take on the news, and Vice FAST, programmed to tell stories that spark curiosity and challenge assumptions.

We are excited to add the Vice News and Vice FAST channels to Local Now,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “With the addition of these Vice Media Group channels, Local Now viewers now have even more award-winning news, culture, food, sports and entertainment content.”

The two Vice channels will provide Local Now viewers with more than 200 hours of programming.

“We are delighted to partner with Byron Allen and his team at Local Now to bring our exceptional storytelling and youth-focused, award-winning content to their swiftly expanding platform and rapidly growing audiences,” Bea Hegedus, executive managing director of Vice Distribution, said. “Their vision for local news, sports and entertainment strongly aligns with Vice’s mission to inform, define culture and always be at the forefront of cultural change.”