Allen Media’s HBCU Go Sets 3-Hour Black College Sports Kickoff Show

Ahead of its inaugural season airing college football games, Allen Media Group’s HBCU Go will present the HBCU Go Sports: Black College Sports in America Kick Off Show.

The three-hour special will air live on Sept. 3 from The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The show will feature athletes and entertainer including Deion Sanders, Doug Williams, Troy Vincent, Carl Francis; Will Packer, Tracey Edmonds, Keisha Knight Pulliam.

HBCU Go, acquired by Allen last year, serves the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU Go has deals with the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference that gives it cable, linear, streaming broadcast, VOD and pay-per-view rights to NCAA Division 2 HBCU sporting events.

In addition to HBCU Go, the special will be available on Allen platforms theGrio, Sports.TV and Local Now. It will also air on TV stations carrying the games under a syndication deal with Allen Media.

The HBCU GO Sports: Black College Sports in America Kickoff Show is sponsored by Procter & Gamble’s Head and Shoulders, Gillette, Honda, AT&T and Stellantis.

During the program, HBCU Sports analyst Charlie Neal, color commentator Jon Kelley and sideline reporter Ashley Holder will provide insights about the HBCU conference and a preview of what they expect this season. ■