Allen Media’s HBCU Go Sets 3-Hour Black College Sports Kickoff Show
Program airs Sept. 3 on HBO Go, theGrio, Sport.TV, Local Now and stations airing HBCU football
Ahead of its inaugural season airing college football games, Allen Media Group’s HBCU Go will present the HBCU Go Sports: Black College Sports in America Kick Off Show.
The three-hour special will air live on Sept. 3 from The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The show will feature athletes and entertainer including Deion Sanders, Doug Williams, Troy Vincent, Carl Francis; Will Packer, Tracey Edmonds, Keisha Knight Pulliam.
HBCU Go, acquired by Allen last year, serves the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU Go has deals with the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference that gives it cable, linear, streaming broadcast, VOD and pay-per-view rights to NCAA Division 2 HBCU sporting events.
In addition to HBCU Go, the special will be available on Allen platforms theGrio, Sports.TV and Local Now. It will also air on TV stations carrying the games under a syndication deal with Allen Media.
The HBCU GO Sports: Black College Sports in America Kickoff Show is sponsored by Procter & Gamble’s Head and Shoulders, Gillette, Honda, AT&T and Stellantis.
During the program, HBCU Sports analyst Charlie Neal, color commentator Jon Kelley and sideline reporter Ashley Holder will provide insights about the HBCU conference and a preview of what they expect this season. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.