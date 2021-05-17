Allen Media Taps John Buckholtz as VP Syndication Ad Sales

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired former WarnerMedia executive John Buckholtz as VP of ad sales for AMG global syndication, a new post.

Buckholtz, previously VP of ad sales for WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. Domestic Television unit, will report to Darren Galatt, president of ad sales for AMG Global syndication.

“John Buckholtz is an outstanding addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. “John’s three decades of ad sales experience makes him an ideal choice as we continue to hire the best executives in the business.”

Buckholtz will be responsible for selling Allen's Entertainment Studios TV series including Funny You Should Ask, Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, Entertainers With Byron Allen and Weather Gone Viral.

“I am thrilled to have John Buckholtz on the Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios sales team,” said Galatt. “John is an excellent sales executive who has enormous experience and vast relationships throughout the advertising community. John’s passion and sales talent will help us achieve greater market share.”

Before Warner Bros., Buckholtz worked for MTM Television Distribution.