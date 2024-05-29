Allen Media Makes Carriage Deal With Amazon Fire Channels

Allen Media Group said it made a deal with Amazon’s Fire TV Channel that will make content from several of Allen’s outlet available via Fire TV and Echo show devices.

Content come from Allen’s Local Now FAST channels, The Weather Channel en Espanol and from 21 of the 27 local TV stations owned by Allen.

“We are excited to bring Amazon Fire TV subscribers free premium news, entertainment, sports, weather, and more from Allen Media Group,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Free access to Local Now, The Weather Channel en Español, and our Allen Media Broadcasting television stations is a vital necessity and speaks to the core mission of Allen Media Group’s news and entertainment brands.”

To access AMG content on Fire TV Channels, customers can ask Alexa to “Play Fire TV Channels,” to open the app and browse free content and navigate to one of the channels.