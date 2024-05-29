Allen Media Makes Carriage Deal With Amazon Fire Channels
Local Now FAST channels, Weather Channel en Espanol, 21 TV stations available
Allen Media Group said it made a deal with Amazon’s Fire TV Channel that will make content from several of Allen’s outlet available via Fire TV and Echo show devices.
Content come from Allen’s Local Now FAST channels, The Weather Channel en Espanol and from 21 of the 27 local TV stations owned by Allen.
“We are excited to bring Amazon Fire TV subscribers free premium news, entertainment, sports, weather, and more from Allen Media Group,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Free access to Local Now, The Weather Channel en Español, and our Allen Media Broadcasting television stations is a vital necessity and speaks to the core mission of Allen Media Group’s news and entertainment brands.”
To access AMG content on Fire TV Channels, customers can ask Alexa to “Play Fire TV Channels,” to open the app and browse free content and navigate to one of the channels.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.