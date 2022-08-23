Allen Media Hires Michele Ghee as President, Multicultural Advertising

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired former Ebony and Jet CEO Michele Ghee as president of multicultural advertising, a new post at the company.

Ghee will assist Allen Media Group’s advertising and marketing executives strategically work with brands to build partnerships that will reach multicultural communities through minority owned media platforms.

“I believe Michele Ghee is an excellent sales executive and a great addition to the Allen Media Group family as president of multicultural advertising, where she will be valuable in helping to lead our multicultural advertising and other strategic branding initiatives,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Michele will play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue its expansion of advertising revenue, and execute on the large number of branding and marketing opportunities in front of us."

In addition to her work at Ebony and Jet, Ghee held positions at cable networks including The Weather Channel, CNN, A&E, History Channel and BET, where she helped create BET Her.

“I look forward to contributing to Byron Allen’s legacy of economic inclusion for communities of color by working with brands for meaningful partnerships,” said Ghee. “Holding the marketplace accountable to a 15% investment commitment for Black-owned media is a very important ongoing campaign. In addition, I truly appreciate Byron Allen’s unwavering commitment to America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities now featured regularly on HBCU GO, the HBCU GO sports network, and theGrio platforms.” ■