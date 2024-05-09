Allen Media Group Reaches Expanded Carriage Deal With Hawaiian Telcom
Distributor will launch cable networks TheGrio and HBCU Go
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it reached an expanded carriage agreement with Hawaiian Telcom.
Hawaiian Telcom agreed to new retransmission agreement with Allen’s broadcast stations in Honolulu, KITV and KIKU.
It will continue to carry seven of Allen’s cable TV networks: JusticeCentral.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, MyDestination.TV, ES.TV and Pets.TV
Hawaiian Telcom also agreed to launch two additional Allen Media Group cable networks, TheGrio and HBCU Go.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
"We are delighted to renew and expand our relationship with Hawaiian Telcom,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Hawaiian Telcom has been an extraordinary partner and recognizes the tremendous value our television stations and cable television networks bring to their subscribers.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.