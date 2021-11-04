Allen Media Group Promotes Distribution Exec Brooke Kahn

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said Brooke Kahn was promoted to senior VP of content distribution, partnerships and programming.

Brooke Kahn (Image credit: Allen Media Group)

Kahn, previously VP of digital sales and partnerships, will continue to oversee platform licensing and expansion of acquisitions for the company’s OTT, television and digital networks.

“Brooke Kahn continues to grow as a valued member of our distribution team,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Brooke is an excellent executive and well-positioned to expand our distribution and content partnerships across all digital platforms globally.”

Kahn joined Allen Media Group in 2018 as director of digital distribution in sales. Previously she held posts at Cinedigm and NBCUniversal.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the content partnership team as we continue to expand Allen Media Group’s global distribution platforms,” said Kahn. “The next few years are going to be transformative for the company and I look forward to delivering enormous value to our partners across the portfolio.”