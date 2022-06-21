Allen Media Group Hires Phil Peters as VP, Ad Sales, Global Syndication

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired Phil Peters as VP of ad sales for AMG Global Syndication.

Peters, who most recently had been VP of media sales for Warner Bros. Television, will focus on ad sales and brand sponsorships for TV series from AMG’s Entertainment Studios including Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.

“Veteran ad sales executive Phil Peters is a highly-valuable and phenomenal addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Phil’s long tenure at Warner Bros. Television makes him the ideal team member as we continue our commitment to production and distribution of syndicated programming for broadcast television stations.”

Peters began his careers at Leo Burnett and got into syndication with All American/Pearson Television.

“I am a broadcast television syndication true believer, as it is the workhorse of the media plans of many brands. I’m glad to be here at Allen Media Group to help create opportunities for our clients to reach consumers with great, engaging programming,” said Peters. “It is exciting to see where the Allen Media Group business is going. The possibilities are infinite because the need for content is endless.” ■