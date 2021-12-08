Allen Media Group Gives Two-Year Renewals To 4 Syndicated Weather Channel Shows

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Television said it renewed four if its syndicated weekly series from The Weather Channel for the fall of 2022 and fall 2023

The series--Storm of Suspicion, Weather Gone Viral, SOS: How To Survive and Top 10 are currently in production at The Weather Channel and distributed to local broadcasters by Entertainment Studios Television.

The shows are cleared in 99% of the country and appear on stations owned by station groups including Fox , E.W. Scripps, Nexstar Media, Gray Television, CBS, Hearst Television, Cox Media Group, Sunbeam Television, Hubbard Broadcasting, Tegna, Graham Media, Weigel, , Morgan Murphy Media, Mission Broadcasting, Lockwood Broadcasting, Block Communication, Waypoint Media, Sarkes Tarzian, Manship Broadcasting, Vision Alaska, McKinnon Broadcasting. Morris Multimedia and Allen Media Broadcasting.

“Weather is the number one news driver for local television stations,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. “Storm of Suspicion, Weather Gone Viral, SOS: How To Survive and Top 10 are four outstanding series from one of the most trusted and respected brands in all of television, The Weather Channel. These shows are exceptionally compelling and appeal to all demographics. Our station partners realize the enormous value these series offer to complement their local weather coverage.”

(Image credit: Allen Media Group)

Storm of Suspicion is about situations in which weather played a role in solving or covering up a crime.

Weather Gone Viral features video of dangerous and extreme weather events shared online.

SOS: How To Survive tells the tales of people who are lost, trapped or mission, with lessons on how to avoid mistakes that lead to deadly situations.

Top 10 is about heroes, record setters, extreme adventurers and the world’s weather.