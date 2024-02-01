Allen Media Group Extends Deal With Host Jon Kelley
Kelley will executive produce shows
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it renewed and extended its overall deal with Jon Kelley, who hosts shows including Funny You Should Ask on AMG networks.
Under the multi-year agreement, Kelley will also serve as executive producer for shows on AMG channels and platforms.
"Jon Kelley is an incredibly talented, brilliant, and charismatic television host and executive producer,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are blessed to have the skillful and enthusiastic participation he brings each and every day.”
Kelley began his career as a sports anchor in Chicago at WMAQ-TV. He later anchors programming on Fox Sports Network. He served as a host on the syndicated entertainment news shows Extra and hosted ABC’s The Mole.
“I’m energized and honored to continue my journey as a part of Allen Media Group’s historic movement and explosive business growth,” said Kelley. “Byron Allen’s passionate leadership is eternally changing the game—delivering cultural impact and inspiration on multiple levels.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.