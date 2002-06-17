Allen contemplates private Charter

Paul Allen has lost $5.6 billion of the $7.2 billion he put into Charter.

Will he put in a little more to take the cable company private?

That's the big question among fellow cable operators after last week's latest

cable stock dive, triggered by yet more revelations about scandal-plagued MSO

Adelphia.

At current prices, all of Charter's stock is worth just $1.4 billion, and the

Microsoft billionaire already owns 49% of the company. At just $4.47 per

share-off 75% this year-Charter won't be selling equity to the public anytime

soon, and Charter shares are as useless as Argentine pesos as currency in a

stock swap.

If Allen still believes in his 'Wired World' vision, he could get rid of the

headaches of having Charter as a public company.

One industry executive said a buyout is already being actively discussed in

the halls of Allen's Vulcan Ventures.