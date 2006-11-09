Allen Concedes; 'Hill Belongs To Dems'

Republican Virginia Senator George Allen has conceded his race to Jim Webb.

The margin was some 7,000 votes and Allen could have called for a recount, postponing the Democrats victory dance until mid-December.

It had been one of the toughest, mud-slinging campaigns in the country, with Allen done in partly by a video of his "macacca" remark to a Webb staffer.

With the concession earlier in the day of former Broadcaster and soon to be former Montana Republican Senator Conrad Burns, that gives both the House and Senate to the Democrats, though the Senate margin is a single vote.

"Capitol Hill belongs to the Dems," said Fox News' Shepard Smith in reporting the news Wednesday.

Allen was a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and had pushed to open braodcast spectrum for wireless communications. Burns was a long-time friend of broadcasters whose defeat NAB President David Rehr had said would be a big loss to the industry.