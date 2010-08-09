Allbritton's News Future: TBD...

Allbritton Communications Monday (Aug. 9) launched TBD.com, itsWeb site devoted to news of the Washington metropolitan area.

TBD.com is headed by former WashingtonPost.com general manager Jim

Brady, and will combine the reporting of Allbritton's WJLA-TV Washington and

NewsChannel 8, the company's regional cable news operation, which has been

renamed TBD TV.

The TBD is for "to be determined" because, "stories

are constantly evolving and changing and we will continue to update them,"

said WJLA/TBD TV spokeswoman Abby Fenton.

Fenton said there were no plans to rebrand WJLA with new call

letters (the JLA stands for Joseph L. Allbritton), but that the company had

considered calling NewChannel 8 WTBD-TV before deciding on TBD TV.

TBD TV, which will have a staff of about 50 including reporters

and a "community engagement team," will become the combined Web

presence for both WJLA and TBD TV. It will include what is described as

"micro-level" information customizable by zip code.

"We're

trying to figure out how to have a mix of content produced by professionals and

make sure we're also keeping an eye on all the great journalism that's being

produced by citizens in the area," said Brady in announcing the launch.

"If we put it all together, we'll have created [a] news report that is

different than anything that you're seeing in the market so far."

The site combines the kind of multi-platform effort broadcasters

argue is key to surviving and thriving in a digital world, while addressing the

FCC's concerns about the future of local news. Entertainment and sports, as

well as news you can use--transportation, dining--will be "key

concentration areas" for the site, according to Allbritton.