Allbritton Revenue Up 3% in Fourth Quarter

Allbritton Communications reported fourth quarter net

operating revenue of $53.67 million, a 3% gain from the same quarter a

year

before. Taking political advertising out of the mix for both 2008 and

2009, ad

revenue climbed 14.6% in the fourth quarter.

Most station groups have been reporting revenue decreases in

the fourth quarter, thanks to the lack of political advertising in 2009.

Today,

Scripps reported that its fourth quarter revenue was up when political

is taken

out of the equation.

Local and national advertising were up 14.1% in the quarter,

while operating cash flow grew 25.8%.

Allbritton reported its earnings in a 10Q filing. The

Virginia-based company operates eight ABC affiliates, including WJLA

Washington

and KATV Little Rock, as well as the Politico website and newspaper and

the

cable channel NewsChannel 8.