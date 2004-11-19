Trending

Allbritton Names Group Sales Head

Allbritton Communications Co., owner of seven ABC affiliates, has hired James Killen Jr. as vice president, sales, overseeing ad sales at the group's stations, as well as NewsChannel 8, its regional cable-news network.

Most recently, Killen was local sales maanger and New York national sales manager for WRC-TV Washington (Allbritton owns WJLA-TV there).