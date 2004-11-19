Allbritton Names Group Sales Head
Allbritton Communications Co., owner of seven ABC affiliates, has hired James Killen Jr. as vice president, sales, overseeing ad sales at the group's stations, as well as NewsChannel 8, its regional cable-news network.
Most recently, Killen was local sales maanger and New York national sales manager for WRC-TV Washington (Allbritton owns WJLA-TV there).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.