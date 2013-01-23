Allbritton Flagship Signs With Me-TV
WJLA Washington is partnering with Weigel Broadcasting's
Me-TV to air the multicast net on its channel 7.2. The vintage programs channel
debuts March 1 in DMA No. 8.
Allbritton owns WJLA, an ABC affiliate.
"We are thrilled to be joining the Me-TV team,"
said Bill Lord, general manager of WJLA. "Me-TV has a great library of all
time television hit shows and we are very excited to offer these legendary
programs to our audience."
Me-TV, offering the likes of M*A*S*H, The Brady Bunch
and Gunsmoke, clears 87% of the
country. It launched in 2010.
"Adding Allbritton's flagship Washington D.C. station to our
line-up completes Me-TV's top ten market clearances in a most prestigious
manner," said Neal Sabin, president of content and Networks, Weigel
Broadcasting Co.
