Allbritton Flagship Signs With Me-TV

WJLA Washington is partnering with Weigel Broadcasting's

Me-TV to air the multicast net on its channel 7.2. The vintage programs channel

debuts March 1 in DMA No. 8.





Allbritton owns WJLA, an ABC affiliate.





"We are thrilled to be joining the Me-TV team,"

said Bill Lord, general manager of WJLA. "Me-TV has a great library of all

time television hit shows and we are very excited to offer these legendary

programs to our audience."





Me-TV, offering the likes of M*A*S*H, The Brady Bunch

and Gunsmoke, clears 87% of the

country. It launched in 2010.





"Adding Allbritton's flagship Washington D.C. station to our

line-up completes Me-TV's top ten market clearances in a most prestigious

manner," said Neal Sabin, president of content and Networks, Weigel

Broadcasting Co.