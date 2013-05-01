Allbritton to Explore Sale of Company

Updated 9:45 a.m. ET



Allbritton Communications said Wednesday it is exploring

"strategic alternatives," including possibly selling the company's TV

and cable properties. If so, the company plans to put some of that money into Politico, the Hill newspaper and website,

which the company launched in 2007.





Allbritton has retained Moelis & Company LLC as

financial adviser and Dow Lohnes as strategic adviser.





Allbritton said in a statement that there is no timetable

for a decision, and no guarantee it will actually sell its seven ABC affiliates

as well as regional news net NewsChannel 8.





In a note to stations, Allbritton chairman Robert Allbritton

said the reason for exploring the sale was twofold: "First, the demand for

television properties is high, given their strong and stable financial

performance. Second, there is an unmistakable trend towards consolidation in

this industry, as the largest media groups see clear benefits in holding

multiple properties."





The properties potentially up for sale are WJLA-TV and

NewsChannel 8, both Washington; WCFT-TV/WJSU-TV/WBMA-LP,

Birmingham-Tuscaloosa-Anniston, Ala.; WHTM-TV Harrisburg, Pa.; KATV Little

Rock, Ark.; KTUL Tulsa, Okla.; WSET-TV Lynchburg, Va.; and WCIV Charleston, W.

Va.





Robert Allbritton told staffers at Politico that there was not chance he would be selling that

property.





"Let me be unmistakably clear to you and

potential buyers: there is no chance, none, I will sell Politico as part of the deal," he wrote in a note to Politico staffers. "My future is Politico and companies like it. In fact,

my plan is to invest even more in Politico

and to place additional bets on media companies that meet my definition of

successful journalistic and business enterprises."