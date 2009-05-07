Allbritton Drives $2M In Car Sales

WJLA says that with only days left, the WJLA Car Partner Program (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/189830-Allbritton_Gives_Employe...) has resulted in more than $2 million in sales for car dealers in markets where it owns media properties.

In an effort to stimulate the economy for broadcasters' key advertiser, WJLA parent Allbritton Communications launched the program at WJLA and extended it across all its markets, providing employees with $2,000 toward the purchase of a new car or $1,000 toward the purchase of a used car so long as it was bought at a local dealership.

WJLA alone accounted for more than $800,000 in car sales to Washington area dealers, according to the station, with 34 employees taking the company up on the offer. Over all its eight stations, as well as cable news channel NewsChannel 8 and Capitol Hill newspaper/Web site Politico, 87 employees bought new or used cars.

The program ends May 10.