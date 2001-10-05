Allbritton, Cox declare truce

At press time Friday, Allbritton Communications Co. and Cox Communications

Inc. of Fairfax, Va., had agreed to keep talking.

This means Allbritton's WJLA-TV Washington, D.C., and NewsChannel 8 cable

news service would remain on the Cox system for at least the next 30 days while

they continue to try to hammer out a retransmission-consent deal.

The move came after an escalating war of words that included Allbritton's

assertion that Cox could be subject to theft-of-signal and copyright claims, as

well as Federal Communications Commission sanctions, if it continued to carry

WJLA-TV on its Fairfax County, Va., system after its retransmission agreement

ended Saturday night.

Cox had countered that Allbritton could not legally stop the signals because

Allbritton did not provide sufficient notice -- a contention the broadcaster

disputed.

Cable-system general manager Gary McCollum proposed professional mediation to

help resolve the impasse, but Allbritton negotiators said they'd been told that

an agreement was close Tuesday, but hadn't heard since.

Meanwhile, both parties courted viewer favor with messages outlining their

positions and suggestions that viewers contact the other to protest the

possibility of Fairfax County's 240,000 cable homes losing ABC programming, as

well as the local cable news channel.

Allbritton contended that Cox has refused the same deal accepted by the

area's dominant cable carrier, Comcast Corp.

Cox countered that it's not looking for special treatment and said Allbritton

is requiring a 'long-term, onerous agreement with inflated rates to carry

NewsChannel 8.'