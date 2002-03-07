Allbritton combines D.C. news operations

Allbritton Communications Co. will combine its Washington, D.C., properties

-- WJLA-TV and cable NewsChannel 8 -- into a single organization in Rosslyn,

Va., headed by WJLA-TV general manager Chris Pike.

The facility will be in the former headquarters of Gannett Co. Inc., owner of

rival station WUSA(TV).

NewsChannel 8 GM John Hillis will move to the company's corporate side.

Pike said the two operations will maintain separate identities and separate

news directors, and there will probably be a net gain in

staffing.