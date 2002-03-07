Allbritton combines D.C. news operations
Allbritton Communications Co. will combine its Washington, D.C., properties
-- WJLA-TV and cable NewsChannel 8 -- into a single organization in Rosslyn,
Va., headed by WJLA-TV general manager Chris Pike.
The facility will be in the former headquarters of Gannett Co. Inc., owner of
rival station WUSA(TV).
NewsChannel 8 GM John Hillis will move to the company's corporate side.
Pike said the two operations will maintain separate identities and separate
news directors, and there will probably be a net gain in
staffing.
