Allbritton, AFTRA reach agreement

Allbritton Communications Co. and the American Federation of Television and Radio

Artists reached an agreement Thursday night following protracted

negotiations.

The agreement allows Allbritton's WJLA-TV Washington, D.C., to go ahead with its

move to new headquarters in northern Virginia, which it shared with Allbritton's

Newschannel 8.

The agreement will also allow Newschannel 8 to continue using reporters who

may also serve as photographers -- two currently, two to be hired -- but will

exclude any current WJLA employees, the union said.

AFTRA said it now will represent Newschannel 8 employees, and Allbritton

has agreed to pay and benefits increases for Newschannel employees, who will

likely appear on both news operations.