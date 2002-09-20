Allbritton, AFTRA reach agreement
Allbritton Communications Co. and the American Federation of Television and Radio
Artists reached an agreement Thursday night following protracted
negotiations.
The agreement allows Allbritton's WJLA-TV Washington, D.C., to go ahead with its
move to new headquarters in northern Virginia, which it shared with Allbritton's
Newschannel 8.
The agreement will also allow Newschannel 8 to continue using reporters who
may also serve as photographers -- two currently, two to be hired -- but will
exclude any current WJLA employees, the union said.
AFTRA said it now will represent Newschannel 8 employees, and Allbritton
has agreed to pay and benefits increases for Newschannel employees, who will
likely appear on both news operations.
