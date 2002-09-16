Allbritton, AFTRA get help

Federal mediators have been brought in to help settle a contract dispute

between Allbritton Communications Co. and the American Federation of Television

& Radio Artists.

Neither side is talking, but sources said one issue concerns Newschannel 8

Washington, D.C., reporters shooting video.

Allbritton-owned WJLA(TV) Washington is an AFTRA shop, and AFTRA will look to

expand its membership into Newschannel 8 when the two news departments merge

into a single facility.