Allbritton, AFTRA get help
Federal mediators have been brought in to help settle a contract dispute
between Allbritton Communications Co. and the American Federation of Television
& Radio Artists.
Neither side is talking, but sources said one issue concerns Newschannel 8
Washington, D.C., reporters shooting video.
Allbritton-owned WJLA(TV) Washington is an AFTRA shop, and AFTRA will look to
expand its membership into Newschannel 8 when the two news departments merge
into a single facility.
