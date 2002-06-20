All systems go for EchoStar VIII

The Federal Communications Commission Thursday granted EchoStar

Communications Corp. authority to launch and operate its eighth satellite at 110

degrees west longitude.

EchoStar plans to launch EchoStar VIII from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in

Kazakhstan on a Proton K/Block DM launch vehicle Saturday at 1:15

a.m.

The satellite will use spot beams to carry local TV programming into local

markets. It also will provide additional backup capacity and cover the

continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

The satellite will start out at 129 degrees west, where it will be tested for

up to eight weeks.

The FCC ruled that if operating the satellite at the temporary location

causes harmful interference to any other operating satellites, testing there must

cease.

EchoStar also announced Thursday that it is offering local TV signals in

West Palm Beach, Fla., including ABC channel 25 (WPBF), NBC channel 5 (WPTV),

Fox channel 29 (WFLX), United Paramount Network channel 34 (WTVX), PBS channel 42 (WXEL) and

independent channel 61 (WFGC).

EchoStar said it was "unable to secure retransmission consent from the local

CBS affiliate, channel 12 (WPEC), and it will not offer CBS in its locals package at

this time."

WPEC's general manager did not return phone calls by press time.