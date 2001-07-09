All-Stars in hi-def

You can watch Tuesday night's All-Star Game in high definition. Just go to Japan.

Fox won't show the game in high def to American viewers, but Major League Baseball International is taking widescreen worldwide with a high-definition broadcast of the 2001 MLB All-Star Game.

The baseball classic, which will be played Tuesday in Seattle, is being produced in HDTV via a partnership between MLB and Nippon Hoso Kyokai, the public broadcasting company of Japan. On-site mobile broadcast facilities will be provided by All-Mobile Video, of New York, and its Resolution HD production truck.

The HDTV telecast will be sent directly to Japan while a standard-definition signal will be distributed in 12 languages to more than 205 countries worldwide. NHK currently broadcasts all 2001 Seattle Mariners home games to Japan in the 1080i HD format with the AMV truck.

MLBI's broadcast of the All-Star Game will use its own production team and facilities, independent of the Fox domestic-only broadcast. This includes 11 Sony HDCAM cameras and upconverted Chyron Infinit CQ graphics and commercials.