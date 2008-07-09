All-Star Ad Sales Hot for Fox

Network television may be challenged in general, but major sporting events continue to be a bright spot as Fox Sports is on the verge of selling out next week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at double-digit percentage increases over last year.

With next Tuesday’s midsummer classic set to be the last one in Yankee Stadium in New York, Fox is getting on average $425,000-$450,000 per spot, with some going as high as $550,000.

The network now has two units left to sell, but it said it has more interested parties than avails and it expects to sell out its total of 70 units well before the game.

While MLB corporate sponsors are offering strong support, Fox is also seeing strength in categories such as automotive, telecommunications, soft drinks, movie studios, beer and quick-service restaurants. Top sponsors include Anheuser Busch, General Motors, Taco Bell, Pepsi and Sharp.

Fox says its MLB All-Star Red Carpet Parade is also nearly sold out, with spots in the $150,000 range.