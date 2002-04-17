All the political news that's fit to broadcast

The New York Times said Wednesday that its eight TV

stations -- all network affiliates -- will donate airtime to political candidates.

The stations will provide at least five minutes of nightly news and

"candidate discourse" in the 30 days leading up to general elections and

primaries.

The effort will include "daily reports, debates, forums, town hall meetings,

in-depth interviews, candidate issue statements and voter-registration

PSAs [public-service announcements]."

The stations will also post a variety of voter info and election-related

content on their Web sites.

The stations are WREG(TV) Memphis, Tenn.; WTKR-TV Norfolk, Va.; WHNT-TV

Huntsville, Ala.; KFSM-TV Fort Smith, Ark.; KFOR-TV Oklahoma City; WHO-TV Des Moines, Iowa; WNEP-TV Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa.; and WQAD-TV Moline,

Ill.