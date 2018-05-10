‘All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks’ Premieres on Amazon June 1

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks will premiere on Amazon Prime June 1. Amazon is offering six episodes, narrated by Taika Waititi, New Zealand film director and actor, about the nation’s famed rugby team and its exploits throughout 2017.

“For the first time ever, the legendary All Blacks allow cameras to join them as they face the formidable British & Irish Lions in a showdown that comes around only once every 12 years and battle for the 2017 Rugby Championship,” said Amazon.

New Zealand and the British & Irish Lions each won a match against each other, and tied in their third game.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em0AWhbysxU[/embed]

New Zealand is the top-ranked national rugby team in the world. The All Blacks won the World Cup in 2015 and 2011.

Amazon’s All or Nothing brand has covered NFL and college football teams, and is expanding to English soccer. All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines premiered April 6. All or Nothing: Manchester City will debut later this year.

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks is produced by Mother Media Group in conjunction with Warner Brothers New Zealand and Pango Productions. The executive producers are Eden Gaha, Greg Heathcote and Bailey Mackey.