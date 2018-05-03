Amazon On Board for Six-Part Documentary About Meek Mill

Amazon Prime will air a six-part documentary about hip-hop star Meek Mill. The series will follow Meek “and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system,” says Amazon, which adds, “the series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

It is expected to premiere in 2019.

Shawn Carter, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Paul and Isaac Solotaroff are the executive producers. Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) are producing.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented group of producers to bring Meek’s life story to light,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted, Amazon Originals. “Meek’s story of being incarcerated needs to be told and we will have incredible access that takes Prime members beyond the headlines and into his world.”

In November 2017, Meek Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sent to county lockup for two to four years after he was captured popping a wheelie in an Instagram video, according to Amazon, which said it was the third time Judge Genece Brinkley sent Meek to prison for violating his probation.

The series will follow Meek and his supporters as they uncover what kept him tied up with Philadelphia’s criminal justice system for over a decade.

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series,” said Meek Mill. “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”