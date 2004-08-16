All Olympics, All the Time

With the Athens Games under way, Olympic fever is in full swing on NBC

and its sister outlets. From boxing to badminton, the Peacock has pledged to

cover every Olympic sport, 1,210 total hours

from Aug. 11 to Aug. 29. That's three times more action than 2000. (NBC will

churn out nearly 24-hour-a-day coverage; only 300 hours are live.)

But NBC can't accommodate it all. The broadcaster will air marquee

sports in prime time and on the weekends. Flanking NBC is its cable

group—CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo and USA Network—as well as Spanish-language

broadcaster Telemundo and NBC HD.

NBC has tried to give each cable network a focus. CNBC and MSNBC will

alternate coverage of boxing and big sports like softball, soccer and

weightlifting. USA Network is home to Team USA sports. Bravo has quirky,

high-end sports, like fencing and equestrian.

To help viewers navigate the Olympics, NBC cut deals with TV Guide

Channel, online listing service Zap2it.com and Dish Network to run programming

guides. NBC's Olympics Web site,

nbcolympics.com, lets viewers sort by sport,

network or daypart.

The 2004 Games opened with soccer action two days before the Aug. 13

Opening Ceremony. An Aug. 11 match-up between the U.S. women's soccer team and

Greece earned a 0.3 rating on MSNBC, up from a 0.2 rating for a men's match in

2000.

One Olympic event went down to the wire: ad sales.

By Aug. 12, inventory was about 98% sold and would be sold out by the

Opening Ceremony, according to the network. Advertisers are plunking down

$700,000 per 30-second spot. That will help NBC reach its $1 billion sales

target for Athens. The Games are expected to earn NBC a $50 million profit, in

line with the Sydney 2000 returns.