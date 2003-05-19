All the nets were in play Sunday

There was a little something for everybody in Sunday night's ratings contest.

CBS won households and viewers with 60 Minutes and the first part of

its controversial miniseries, Hitler: The Rise of Evil.

ABC won adults 18 through 49 with The Bachelor finale and the movie

The Waterboy, while Fox won adults 18 through 34 with two episodes each

of King of the Hill, The Simpsons and Malcolm in the

Middle.

NBC won adults 25 through 54 with Dateline, American Dreams and two

hours of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 9.0

rating/15 share, NBC 7.9/13, ABC 6.7/11 and Fox 5.6/10.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 4.7/13, Fox 4.2/12, NBC 4.1/11 and CBS 3.1/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 with the movie

The Mummy and a special airing of The Jamie Kennedy

Experiment.

On Saturday, Fox captured the 18-through-49 crown (just barely beating

out NBC) with Cops and America's Most Wanted.

CBS took households and total viewers with a Price is Right special,

The District and The Agency.

CBS and NBC (with game-show bloopers, Law & Order and L&O:

Special Victims Unit), tied among adults 25 through 54.

ABC eked out an 18-through-34 win with a Home Improvement highlights

show and the movie Charlie's Angels.

For the night, the fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 5.9/11, NBC

4.8/9, Fox 4.4/9 and ABC 3.6/7.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.5/9, NBC 2.4/8, ABC 2.2/7 and CBS 1.9/6.

On Friday, NBC (two-hour Dateline and L&O: SVU) edged

CBS (Star Search and two CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeats) in households and adults 25

through 54, while CBS had the edge among adults 18 through 49 and total viewers.

Fox won adults 18 through 34 with the movie Me, Myself and Irene.

ABC aired the Daytime Emmy Awards and finished third in households and

women 25 through 54.

For the night, the fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 6.8/12, CBS

6.7/12, ABC 6.2/11 and Fox 4.8/9.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 3.2/11, Fox 3.0/10, NBC 2.9/10 and ABC 2.5/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB aired two specials and averaged

2.6/4 while UPN averaged a 1.5/3 for the movie Interview with a

Vampire.