All Letterman, all the time

Cable channel Trio will air 53 straight hours of The Late Show with David Letterman

reruns over the long Thanksgiving weekend in what it is billing as a "Give

Thanks to Dave" marathon. (Letterman reruns launch on Trio as a regular series

Jan. 2).

The channel commissioned a Harris poll that concluded that after Johnny

Carson (37 percent), Letterman (18 percent) was TV's all-time greatest late-night talk-show host, edging out Jay Leno with 15 percent of respondents. The

late Steve Allen came in fourth with 6 percent, but Allen, Arsenio Hall (5 percent),

Conan O'Brien (4 percent) and Jack Parr (2 percent) were all beaten by "none of the

above" (7 percent).

What, no write-in vote for Dick Cavett?