All-American Girl moves to ABC Family

ABC has pulled the last two episodes of foundering reality series

All-American Girl, and it will air them on sister cable network ABC Family

Thursday, May 1, with a finale Thursday, May 24, after an eight-hour

marathon of the show.

ABC originally aired All-American Girl Wednesdays at 10 p.m., but

the network replaced it with Extreme Makeover, moving Girl to Thursdays at 10

p.m.

This week, ABC will run three original episodes of My Wife and Kids

Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then air PrimeTime Thursday

from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All-American Girl is produced by 19 Entertainment, which also produces

Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar.