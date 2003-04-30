All-American Girl moves to ABC Family
ABC has pulled the last two episodes of foundering reality series
All-American Girl, and it will air them on sister cable network ABC Family
Thursday, May 1, with a finale Thursday, May 24, after an eight-hour
marathon of the show.
ABC originally aired All-American Girl Wednesdays at 10 p.m., but
the network replaced it with Extreme Makeover, moving Girl to Thursdays at 10
p.m.
This week, ABC will run three original episodes of My Wife and Kids
Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and then air PrimeTime Thursday
from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
All-American Girl is produced by 19 Entertainment, which also produces
Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar.
