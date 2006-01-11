Alito Open To High-Court Cameras

Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito said he would keep an "open mind" on the issue of allowing cameras in the high court.

When asked his view on the issue by camera proponent and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Arlen Specter (R-Pa.), Alito pointed out that he had favored allowing cameras in his court as a federal appeals court judge (Third Circuit), dissenting from his fellow justices on the issue, who he said were concerned about their Nielsen ratings.

Although Alito said the Supreme Court was “different,” he pledged to keep an "open mind."

Chief Justice John Roberts has similarly promised not to foreclose cameras.

The rest of the justices are mixed on the issue, with Justice Souter arguably the strongest "no" vote, having said he would let cameras in over his dead body, according to Specter.