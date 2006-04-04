Aliens Land on CW

The CW has picked up a new sitcom pilot, Aliens in America, likely for midseason on the new network, which launches in September.

The show, from writers Moses Port and David Guarascio (Just Shoot Me, Mad About You), is an oddball buddy comedy about a Muslim exchange student from Pakistan who lands in Wisconsin in the home of a kid on the fringe. According to a source, it is a companion for Chris Rock's Everybody Hates Chris.

The show begins shooting in June,.

The series is from NBC/Universal, which means that the new network will slate programming from Sony (Runaways), Disney (Flirt), Twentieth (Geek) and independent Lionsgate (Palm Springs) as well as Warner Bros. and CBS/Paramount, which are co-owners of the network.