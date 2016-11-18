Alicia Elsner to Head KSDK St. Louis

Alicia Elsner has been named the new president and general manager of KSDK, the Tegna-owned NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri.

Elsner is currently the station’s director of sales—a position she has held since 2009. She has worked at KSDK for 19 years, starting as a marketing consultant before moving up to director of business development, local sales manager and director of sales.

KSDK’s most recent general manager, Marv Danielski, left in July, just 14 months after taking the station’s top job.