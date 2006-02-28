Alias To Return on ABC, Other Shows Shuffle
By Ben Grossman
ABC is finally uncovering Alias, which will return to the lineup on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning April 19. The Jennifer Garner spy drama returns to the network for its final run of original episodes.
ABC is also making several other scheduling moves:
• Sitcom Hope & Faith will move to Tuesday nights at 8:30 beginning March 21.
• What About Brian
moves to Mondays at 10 p.m. beginning April 17, although it will get a special airing Sunday, April 16, at 10.
• Invasion
will return to its plush post-Lost timeslot Wednesday, April 19, at 10.
• Two-part TV movie The Ten Commandments will air 9-11 p.m. Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 11.
