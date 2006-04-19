Alias Hits iTunes

In an effort to boost interest in the final run of Alias that begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, the Disney-ABC Television Group is making episodes from both this season and last available on iTunes, beginning immediately.

Individual episodes are available for purchase for $1.99, with the entirety of last season available for $34.99.

Alias, which is from Touchstone Television, returns to the air after a hiatus; it will run in the 8 p.m. time slot through its series finale in May.ABC had previously announced that this season of the Jennifer Garner spy drama, its fifth, would be its last.

Alias is also one of the four shows that Disney recently announced would be available for free online at ABC.com as part of a two-month, ad-supported experiment.