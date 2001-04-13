Ali to receive NAB award
Muhammad Ali will be the third recipient of the National Association of
Broadcasters' annual 'Service to America Award.'
Ali will receive his award at the NAB Education Foundation dinner in
Washington, D.C., June 11. Previous winners are former first lady Nancy Reagan
and former President and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.
The foundation is giving the award to Ali for 'his lifelong commitment to
world peace, tolerance and human rights, and for ongoing efforts to establish
the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville, Ky.' That center is
scheduled to open in 2003.
'Muhammad Ali is not just a sports hero, and not just an American hero,' NAB
president Eddie Fritts said. 'His influence in promoting tolerance, justice and
hope for those less fortunate spans the globe.'
