Ali to receive NAB award

Muhammad Ali will be the third recipient of the National Association of

Broadcasters' annual 'Service to America Award.'

Ali will receive his award at the NAB Education Foundation dinner in

Washington, D.C., June 11. Previous winners are former first lady Nancy Reagan

and former President and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The foundation is giving the award to Ali for 'his lifelong commitment to

world peace, tolerance and human rights, and for ongoing efforts to establish

the Muhammad Ali Center in his hometown of Louisville, Ky.' That center is

scheduled to open in 2003.

'Muhammad Ali is not just a sports hero, and not just an American hero,' NAB

president Eddie Fritts said. 'His influence in promoting tolerance, justice and

hope for those less fortunate spans the globe.'