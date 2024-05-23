Alfredo Valdes Named ‘Noticiero Telemundo Arizona’ Meteorologist

Alfredo Valdes has been named meteorologist for Noticiero Telemundo Arizona weekday morning newscasts, which run on KTAZ Phoenix and KHRR Tucson. Both stations are part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group.

Valdez comes from Biosoluciones y Ciencias México, where he developed services and projects associated with climate change.

“We are excited to welcome Alfredo to our award-winning La Autoridad en el Tiempo team,” said Noe Gonzalez, VP of news, Noticiero Telemundo Arizona. “His expertise in meteorology and dedication to public service will be invaluable as we continue to provide our viewers with the most accurate Spanish-language weather forecast in Phoenix.”

Noticiero Telemundo Arizona airs on KTAZ and KHRR Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and 4, 4:30, 5 and 10 p.m., and weekends at 5 and 10 p.m.

Valdes started his career at the Provincial Meteorological Center of Ciego de Ávila in Cuba as a researcher and specialist in agricultural meteorology, synoptic and climatology.