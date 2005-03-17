Alford Tops WGCL

Meredith Broadcasting Corp. sales veteran Andy Alford has been tapped as the new vice president and general manager of WGCL Atlanta. Most recently, Alford was the station manager and general sales manager. Alford replaces Mark Berryhill, former WGCL GM and Meredith VP of news, who was acting GM during the transition.

Berryhill returns to his full-time job as president of news and marketing for Meredith.

WGCL, a CBS affiliate and Meredith’s largest station, has weathered a rash of recent management changes. Former news director Micah Johnson exited earlier this year.

He was hired by ex-Meredith Broadcasting chief Kevin O’Brien, whose stormy tenure ended late last fall.

During three years at Meredith, O’Brien dismissed nearly every GM and news director in the station group. Last month, Meredith hired Karpowicz, a former LIN Television exec, as its new station group chief.

Alford has been at WGCL since 2002. A sales veteran, he has been general sales manager for WOFL Orlando and WTVH Syracuse. Previously, he was local sales manager for WHEC Rochester, N.Y.

