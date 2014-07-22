Alford Named WFLA Tampa GM

Andy Alford has been named VP and general manager of WFLA Tampa. He starts at the Media General station August 1. He comes from WTEN-WXXA Albany, where Alford is VP and general manager, and—as of June 1--groupwide VP of sales.

He will continue in his group role.

“We are delighted to name such a talented and experienced broadcaster as Andy to be our new general manager at WFLA,” said Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP of broadcast markets at Media General. “Andy is a 30-year veteran in the broadcast industry, and he has large market experience, having previously served as general manager of WGCL in Atlanta. Andy has a long track record of success as a broadcast executive. He is the ideal leader for WFLA.”

Alford has been atop WTEN, which has shared services and joint sales agreements with WXXA, since 2010. He spent seven years at WGCL. Prior to working in Atlanta, he was general sales manager of WOFL Orlando.

Alford grew up in Rochester and began his broadcast career in sales at WHEC.

“This is a very exciting opportunity and I look forward to working with the talented group of broadcast professionals at WFLA,” said Alford.

He succeeds Brad Moses atop WFLA. Moses resigned.