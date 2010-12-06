Alford Heads Up Young's WTEN

Andrew Alford has been named general manager of Young Broadcasting's WTEN Albany. Alford previously ran WGCL Atlanta.

"Andy is an exceptional leader with a solid sales background," said Deborah A. McDermott, Young Broadcasting president, "and will be a great addition to our team in Albany with his diverse market experience and enthusiastic outlook."

Alford spent eight years at Meredith's WGCL Atlanta, coming up on the sales side before resigning his GM title in August of 2009. Prior to that, he oversaw sales at WOFL Orlando.

Mike Sechrist had been running WTEN, an ABC affiliate in DMA No. 58, on an interim basis.

Young Broadcasting owns ten television stations. Last month, Stan Knott was named general manager of its WKRN Nashville.