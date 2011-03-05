Alfano Leaves As Dubuc Remakes Lifetime

RELATED:A Love Affair With TV That Lasts for Lifetime

A year after Lifetime became part of A&E Television Networks, executive VP for entertainment JoAnn Alfano is leaving the network.

Programming responsibilities will officially be handled by Nancy Dubuc, who was put in charge of Lifetime last April. Dubuc is also in change of History, now one of cable's top-rated networks.

Alfano, who joined Lifetime in September 2008, said she'd decided to leave Lifetime a few months ago, but wanted to stay on to shepherd some projects through the development process.

"Now that those projects are into production and underway, I feel it is the right time for me to move on, Alfano said in a statement. "While I am saddened to leave my incredibly talented team, I am extremely proud of the work we created together."

Dubuc, in a statement, said that "Alfano has been a great asset to Lifetime over the last few years. I am grateful she stayed on to help us during the first year. I along with the entire Lifetime team will miss her insights and leadership."

Alfano's departure was first reported by Deadline.com.