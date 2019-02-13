Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lined Up as Guest on First ‘Desus & Mero’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be the first guest on Showtime weekly late-night show Desus & Mero. The show, hosted by Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez), debuts Feb. 21.

Ocasio-Cortez is a Democrat from New York. Like the hosts, she grew up in the Bronx.

Upcoming guests include Ben Stiller, Issa Rae, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and John Legend.

Desus and Mero hosted the podcast Bodega Boys, and a daily show on Viceland before landing at Showtime.

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.