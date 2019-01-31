Showtime Bringing Back ‘The L Word’

Fifteen years after the series premiered, Showtime is bringing back The L Word. Marja-Lewis Ryan is showrunner and executive producing, along with creator Ilene Chaiken and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

The L Word is scheduled to premiere by the end of 2019.

The show ran on Showtime from 2004-2009.

“Marja has brought her unique and contemporary vision to The L Word and blended it beautifully into the fabric of Ilene's groundbreaking series,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime. “This revered show was both entertaining and impactful when it originally ran on Showtime, and we are confident that our new version will do that and more in 2019."

In the revival, Beals, Moennig and Hailey play their original characters alongside “a new generation of self-possessed LGBTQIA characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.,” said Showtime.