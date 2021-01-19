Alex Rodriguez Re-Signs as ESPN Baseball Analyst

ESPN said that it re-signed former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who will continue as the analyst in the network’s Sunday Night Baseball booth for the 2021 season.

Also returning to the Sunday Night Baseball booth will be play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian, who also signed a new deal with ESPN, and Buster Olney, ESPN’s senior MLB insider.

Rodriguez’s new contract permits him to continue to work with Fox, where he works as Major League Baseball studio analyst.

The Sunday Night Baseball team will be on EPSN for opening night on April 1, when the Washington Nationals are scheduled to play the New York Mets.

Sunday Night Baseball is set to debut for the season on April 4 when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox.