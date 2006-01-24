Alex Courts Viewers

Courting Alex, Jenna Elfman's new CBS sitcom, debuted with a 5.0 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo on Monday, which was good enough for second place in the 9:30-10 time slot but not enough to beat the second half of Fox's 24, which came in at a 5.9/13, according to Nielsen's overnight ratings.

Still, CBS won for the night with a 5.3/13, with its lineup of sitcoms from 8-10 and CSI: Miami from 10-11 (it averaged a 6.5/15).

Fox skated into second with a 4.7/11. Its Skating With Celebs scored a 4.0/10 from 8-9.

ABC was third with a 3.8/9, with a Bachelor-ized evening. The network aired a repeat of the reality show from 9-10, then an original episode from 10-11 (an average 4.0/10, which was bested by CSI and NBC's Medium, which scored a 4.2/10).

NBC came in fourth for the evening with a 3.4/8.

Univision's lineup of telenovelas gave it a fifth-place finish with a 2.0/5.

The WB was sixth with a 1.4/3, and UPN was seventh with a 1.2/3. Tuesday the two networks announced a merger that will create a new network called The CW.