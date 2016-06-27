Albrecht Reups at Starz, Adds President Title

Chris Albrecht, CEO of Starz, has a new contract with the premium cable network that sees him on board through 2020 while adding the role of president to his business card.

Albrecht joined Starz in 2010 after a long run at HBO, where he was chairman and CEO, and has built up independent Starz’s slate of original programming, including the series Outlander and Black Sails.

“Chris has developed Starz into a leading, innovative entertainment brand with award-winning original programing that resonates with U.S. and international audiences,” said Greg Maffei, Starz chairman. “He has made remarkable contributions to the business over the past six years, and we look forward to his vision creating even more value for distributors, partners and shareholders.”

Albrecht’s time at HBO included birthing The Sopranos, Sex and the City and Six Feet Under. In between his time at HBO and Starz, Albrecht was president of IMG Global Media.

“I am excited to move forward with my role at Starz and want to thank Greg and the board for their continued support. We have a tremendous runway for growth,” he said. “I am more enthusiastic than ever about our strong and resilient subscription-based business model and commitment to make Starz an innovative global brand with an eye to the future.”