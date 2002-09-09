Albiniak named L.A. bureau chief

Paige Albiniak, an assistant editor at BROADCASTING & CABLE in Washington, has become the magazine's new Los Angeles bureau chief, responsible for programming news and analysis about broadcast networks and syndicators.

Albiniak, who received her bachelor's degree at Occidental College in Los Angeles, joined B&C in January 1997 as the managing editor of the magazine's Cableday

fax. A few months later, she was assigned to cover Capitol Hill, concentrating on media-related legislation.

Prior to joining B&C, from 1995 to '97, she was a senior editor for Phillips Business Information, reporting for two communications-related newsletters. She began her journalism career as an intern for the Christian Science Monitor

.

Albiniak also has a master's degree in journalism and public policy from American University in Washington.

She can be reached by calling (323) 549-4111, by e-mail at palbiniak@reedbusiness.com, or by fax at (323) 965-5327.