Alanis Morissette Documentary ‘Jagged’ on HBO Nov. 18

HBO premieres Jagged, a documentary about Alanis Morissette and her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, Nov. 18. Alison Klayman directs and Bill Simmons executive produces. The film is part of HBO’s Music Box series.

“With a rawness and emotional honesty that resonated with millions, and despite a commercial landscape that preferred its rock stars to be male, she took radio and MTV by storm and the album went on to sell 33 million copies,” said HBO.

Morissette is interviewed in the documentary, which details her beginnings as a young pop star in Canada, and how she broke out in music, including the “glass ceiling she shattered on her journey to becoming the international icon and empowered artist she is today.”

Jagged streams on HBO Max.

The first film in Simmons’ Music Box series was Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, which premiered in July.

New Music Box films air on Thursdays. On Nov. 25, it’s DMX: Don’t Try to Understand. Listening to Kenny G is on Dec. 2. Mr. Saturday Night, about Robert Stigwood, an Australian who produced Saturday Night Fever, is on Dec. 9 and Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss premieres Dec. 16.

Morissette is a judge on Fox’s Alter Ego and is in the voice cast of Fox animated show The Great North, where a teen girl counts the singer as her imaginary friend. Jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill is on Broadway, and ABC is developing a comedy inspired by Morisette’s life.